Richard Earl "Dick" Hamlin
1939 - 2020
Richard Earl "Dick" Hamlin
March 23, 1939 - August 21, 2020
WICHITA, Kansas - Richard E. (also known as "Dick") Hamlin lost his battle and succumbed to cancer on August 21, 2020 at his home. Dick was 81 years old. Dick was a man of many talents, but since earning his Aeronautical Engineering Degree in the early 70's, he spent most of his time working at various aircraft companies such as: Beechcraft, Boeing, Cessna, Learjet, Lockheed Martin, and Piper. He was best described at work as "A man who was easy to talk to and made everyone feel important!" Those that knew Dick knew of his love for planes, fast cars, cigarettes, and a smooth scotch or bourbon. He had a zest for life; that frankly, knew no boundaries!
Dick was a legend in his own right. He was talented in music, enjoyed fast pitch softball, flying planes, home projects, and even volunteered after retirement at the American Red Cross. Dick in his early years enjoyed camping and water sports. He shared that love with his family where they would spend summer weekends and holidays at Fall River. Dick can be described in one word...unconventional! He ate his chocolate like he lived... fast and furious!
Dick was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and June Hamlin; and one daughter, Deborah Jean Hamlin. Dick is survived by two children: son, Doug Hamlin and wife Debbie, and daughter, Donna Hamlin Ferguson and husband Mike; one brother, Jim Hamlin and wife Kaye; and one sister, Dorothy Hamlin. He has six grandkids: Brittni Strickland, Byron Hamlin, Danielle Gottberg, Ben Hamlin, Catherine Hamlin, and Megan Ferguson. He has one niece, Angela Stateler, and one nephew, Tony Hamlin. He has four great-grandkids: Lilly Strickland, Stetson Morris, Aubrey Morris, and Ally Strickland and one great-nephew, Chris Hamlin.
No memorial service, cremation only. In loving memory of Dad or Dick, the Hamlin family would like to request donations to be sent in his memory directly to the American Red Cross.


Published in Wichita Eagle on Sep. 13, 2020.
