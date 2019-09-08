Stephenson, Richard "Rick" Edward Sr. Has left his garage to join his family of mechanics in the Heaven's above and meet the angels waiting there for him also. Rick "Richard" Stephenson, Sr, 72, passed away at home with his loved ones around him on September 4, 2019 @ 2:29 am. He is survived by his loving wife, Letty (Leticia) of 15 1/2 years; his brothers, Phillip and Randy of Wichita, Terry (Donna) of Rose Hill; and his favorite very sweet and thoughtful little sissy, Cindy Stephenson. Richard leaves his son, Rick (Richard) Jr. (Diana); daughter, Deana Miltenberger (Tony) of Greenville, TX; step-daughters, Christine Joy (Robert), Christalynne (Rodel); and step-sons, Christan Mark (Maria Clarisse) and Lesther Sid (Desiree). He was the doting grandfather & step-grandfather to 18 children and great-grandfather to 7 children. Rick (Richard) Sr. served in the US Navy with a Highest Rank Attained as E5 in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii from April 3, 1964 to December 10, 1968 before returning to civilian life and becoming a well-known Master Mechanic in New York back here in Wichita.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 8, 2019