Elms, Richard 75, retired United States Air Force Chief Master Sergeant, passed away Saturday, November 9, 2019. Rosary, 7:00 pm, Thursday, November 14; Funeral Mass, 10:30 am, Friday, November 15, both at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church. Preceded in death by parents, Jim and Rita Elms; daughter, Theresa Elms; sister-in-law, June Elms. Survived by his wife, Mary K. Fisher-Elms; son, Dale (Lesya) Elms of Palm Harbour, FL; step-daughter, Marcia (Dennis) Bradfield of Wichita; step-son, Bobby Fisher of The Woodlands, TX; grandchildren, Evan (Elyssa) Bradfield, Madison (Patrick) Narron, Robin Bradfield, Austin Fisher, Presley Fisher; great-grandchildren, Josephine Bradfield and Aniston Narron; brothers, Mike (Wendy) Elms, Tom (Barb) Elms; and sister, Nancy (Don) Tritsch. Memorial established with St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, 3642 N. Ridge Rd., Wichita, KS 67205 and Victory In The Valley, 3755 E. Douglas, Wichita, KS 67218. Downing & Lahey West. www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Nov. 13, 2019