Richard Eugene Connell

Connell, Richard Eugene went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, September 11, 2019. He was born on December 27, 1951 to Jack and Helen (Copeland) Connell. Rick is survived by the love of his life, Robbn (Huff) Connell; children Richard Jr (Kimberly) Connell, Dillon (Jessica) Connell, Day (Josh) Davidson, Tonya (Mark) Bargas; 8 grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. Memorial Service will be held at Tyler Road Baptist Church on Saturday, September 28 2019 at 10:00 am, followed by a Graveside Service in Valley Center, KS In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations in Rick's honor be made to Serenity Hospice, 9415 E Harry, Suite 305, Wichita KS 67207. For full obituary, go to www.bakerfhvc.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 22, 2019
