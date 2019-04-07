GREAT BEND-Havens, Richard Eugene 61, was born on November 4, 1957 and passed away peacefully on April 3rd, 2019. He was a loving son and brother. He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Margaret Havens, his brother Robert Havens, and sister Barbara Havens. Richard is survived by his sisters Nancy Moorefield (Bobby), Patricia Valentine (Richard), and Deborah Carlton (Bruce). Service will be on April 12th at 1:00 pm at Culbertson-Smith Mortuary. Memorials have been established with Starkey and Special Olympics. www.smithfamilymortuaries.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 7, 2019