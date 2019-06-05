Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Eugene "Dick" Walser. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Walser, Richard Eugene "Dick" 94, passed away March 23rd, 2019. He was born January 24, 1925, in Wichita, Kansas, to Roy and Anna Walser. He was an Eagle Scout and attended Wichita North High School. After graduating, he served in the Army in Europe during World War II and took part in the Battle of the Bulge. His military service ended in 1946 and he attended Wichita University, where he graduated with a business degree in 1949. In 1954 he became the owner of M&M Dry Cleaners and Shirt Laundry, and later Twin Lakes Dry Cleaners and a coin op laundromat. On December 5, 1954, he married the love of his life, Laverna (Bernie) Bannon. They were married for 64 years and raised three children. He is survived by his wife Bernie; his children Rick (Harriette), Keith (Brenda), and Shari Young; his sister, Mary Ann Curry; his grandchildren, Stephen, Lindsey, Jordan, Jason, Amanda, Anthony; and great-grandchildren, Malachi, Skyler, and Bayleigh. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Good Shepherd Hospice, 7829 E. Rockhill St. #403, Wichita, KS 67206. A Celebration of His Life will be held June 8, 2019, 11:00a.m. at AVITA, 629 S. Maize Ct. Share tributes @

Walser, Richard Eugene "Dick" 94, passed away March 23rd, 2019. He was born January 24, 1925, in Wichita, Kansas, to Roy and Anna Walser. He was an Eagle Scout and attended Wichita North High School. After graduating, he served in the Army in Europe during World War II and took part in the Battle of the Bulge. His military service ended in 1946 and he attended Wichita University, where he graduated with a business degree in 1949. In 1954 he became the owner of M&M Dry Cleaners and Shirt Laundry, and later Twin Lakes Dry Cleaners and a coin op laundromat. On December 5, 1954, he married the love of his life, Laverna (Bernie) Bannon. They were married for 64 years and raised three children. He is survived by his wife Bernie; his children Rick (Harriette), Keith (Brenda), and Shari Young; his sister, Mary Ann Curry; his grandchildren, Stephen, Lindsey, Jordan, Jason, Amanda, Anthony; and great-grandchildren, Malachi, Skyler, and Bayleigh. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Good Shepherd Hospice, 7829 E. Rockhill St. #403, Wichita, KS 67206. A Celebration of His Life will be held June 8, 2019, 11:00a.m. at AVITA, 629 S. Maize Ct. Share tributes @ www.Wulfastmortuary.com Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close