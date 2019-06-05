Walser, Richard Eugene "Dick" 94, passed away March 23rd, 2019. He was born January 24, 1925, in Wichita, Kansas, to Roy and Anna Walser. He was an Eagle Scout and attended Wichita North High School. After graduating, he served in the Army in Europe during World War II and took part in the Battle of the Bulge. His military service ended in 1946 and he attended Wichita University, where he graduated with a business degree in 1949. In 1954 he became the owner of M&M Dry Cleaners and Shirt Laundry, and later Twin Lakes Dry Cleaners and a coin op laundromat. On December 5, 1954, he married the love of his life, Laverna (Bernie) Bannon. They were married for 64 years and raised three children. He is survived by his wife Bernie; his children Rick (Harriette), Keith (Brenda), and Shari Young; his sister, Mary Ann Curry; his grandchildren, Stephen, Lindsey, Jordan, Jason, Amanda, Anthony; and great-grandchildren, Malachi, Skyler, and Bayleigh. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Good Shepherd Hospice, 7829 E. Rockhill St. #403, Wichita, KS 67206. A Celebration of His Life will be held June 8, 2019, 11:00a.m. at AVITA, 629 S. Maize Ct. Share tributes @ www.Wulfastmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 5, 2019