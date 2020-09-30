Richard "Richie" Evans, Jr.November 6, 1963 - September 25, 2020Wichita, Kansas - Evans, Richard "Richie", Jr., 56, of Wichita, KS passed away on Fri., Sept. 25, 2020 in Wichita. Richie was born the son of Linda Evans-Scholl and Richard Evans, Sr. on Nov. 6, 1963 in Tulsa, OK. He was preceded in death by his father; son, Clifford Wayne Evans; grandparents, Inez and Clifford Evans. Survivors include his daughters, Jessy Lynn Evans, Jaclynn Marie Evans, Nichole (Marc) Baker; mother, Linda (Butch) Scholl; siblings, Kenneth (Mason) Evans, Shannon (Jeff) Parke, Stacie (Keith) Niemann, Jeni (Greg) Hoffman; grandchildren, Cayden, Zoey, Shane, Tristen, Paislee, Savanna; grandmother, Zana Spellman; ex-spouse, Wanda Evans. Visitation will be from 5 to 7pm on Thurs., Oct. 1, 2020. Celebration of life will be 11am on Fri., Oct. 2, 2020, both at Hillside Funeral Home, 2929 W. 13th St. N., Wichita. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Union Rescue Mission or Kansas Humane Society.