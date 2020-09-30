1/1
Richard "Richie" Evans Jr.
1963 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard "Richie" Evans, Jr.
November 6, 1963 - September 25, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Evans, Richard "Richie", Jr., 56, of Wichita, KS passed away on Fri., Sept. 25, 2020 in Wichita. Richie was born the son of Linda Evans-Scholl and Richard Evans, Sr. on Nov. 6, 1963 in Tulsa, OK. He was preceded in death by his father; son, Clifford Wayne Evans; grandparents, Inez and Clifford Evans. Survivors include his daughters, Jessy Lynn Evans, Jaclynn Marie Evans, Nichole (Marc) Baker; mother, Linda (Butch) Scholl; siblings, Kenneth (Mason) Evans, Shannon (Jeff) Parke, Stacie (Keith) Niemann, Jeni (Greg) Hoffman; grandchildren, Cayden, Zoey, Shane, Tristen, Paislee, Savanna; grandmother, Zana Spellman; ex-spouse, Wanda Evans. Visitation will be from 5 to 7pm on Thurs., Oct. 1, 2020. Celebration of life will be 11am on Fri., Oct. 2, 2020, both at Hillside Funeral Home, 2929 W. 13th St. N., Wichita. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Union Rescue Mission or Kansas Humane Society.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Hillside Funeral Home West
Send Flowers
OCT
2
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Hillside Funeral Home West
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hillside Funeral Home West
2929 West Thirteenth Street
Wichita, KS 67203
3169432929
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved