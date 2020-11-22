Richard FosterJune 9, 1948 - November 6, 2020Wichita, Kansas - Richard "Rick" Alan Foster, passed away on November 6, 2020. He was born in Cincinnati, OH to Harold and Marjorie Foster on June 9, 1948. He spent the first 15 years in Ohio before moving to Fremont, CA. He graduated from Washington High School with honors and attended the University of California Berkeley. He enlisted in the US Navy during the Vietnam War and worked as a Sonar Technician on submarines in Cape Canaveral, FL and Sardinia, Italy. Upon his honorable discharge Rick moved with his family to Wichita where he worked as an Avionics Technician for 45 years at Rockwell – Collins Avionics. Rich was a lifelong contributor to Kansas Public Radio and he was a member of Mensa International. He enjoyed many hobbies; including photography, meteorology (weather station for channel 12), ham radio, computers, crosswords, and music. He is survived by his son and daughter Matthew Foster and Sara Schmidt, son-in-law, Darren Schmidt, and grandchildren Jacob Foster, Cody Claar, Trevor Claar, and Ethan Foster, brother, Mark Sobolewski (Laurie) and niece and nephew Chloe and Will Sobolewski. Memorials may be sent to Radio Kansas.