Wage, Richard Gene "Rick" 51, passed away Monday, June 9, 2020. He is survived by his father Randy (Cindy) Wage; grandmother Lois Miner; sisters Michelle (Brett) Dorr, Roxanna (Loren) Claude, Kristina (Michael) Chetwood; children Shani Fernandez and Ryan Wage; grandson Patrick Leingang; several nieces and nephews; he was preceded in death by his mother Geraldine Fritsch and grandfather Harold Miner. No services. Central Avenue Funeral Services
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 12, 2020.