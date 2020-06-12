Richard Gene "Rick" Wage
Wage, Richard Gene "Rick" 51, passed away Monday, June 9, 2020. He is survived by his father Randy (Cindy) Wage; grandmother Lois Miner; sisters Michelle (Brett) Dorr, Roxanna (Loren) Claude, Kristina (Michael) Chetwood; children Shani Fernandez and Ryan Wage; grandson Patrick Leingang; several nieces and nephews; he was preceded in death by his mother Geraldine Fritsch and grandfather Harold Miner. No services. Central Avenue Funeral Services

Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Central Avenue Funeral Service
2703 E Central Ave
Wichita, KS 67214
(316) 652-7397
