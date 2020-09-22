Richard Havner
January 10, 1953 - September 18, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Havner, Richard Glenn, age 67, went to be with His personal Savior on Sept. 18, 2020. He was born in Wichita, KS to Glenn and Vida (Triplett) Havner on Jan. 10,1953. He worked at Boeing for 41 years as a Buyer. Richard was preceded in death by his parents; sister who had died shortly after birth, Betty Havner. He is survived by his wife of 17 years, Cheryl (Rummery) Havner; step-son, Kyle Fortune. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 23, from 5:30 pm to 8:00 pm, Affinity All Faiths Mortuary, 2850 S. Seneca, Wichita. Graveside Service held on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020 at 11:00 am, Burden Cemetery, Burden, KS. Memorials may be sent in Richard's name to Immanuel Baptist Church, 1415 S. Topeka, Wichita, KS 67211 or Thu the Bible Radio, 1095 E. Green St., Pasadena, CA 91106. To share online condolence please visit, affinityallfaithsmortuary.com
.