King, Richard Haworth Jr. died May 8, 2020 at his home that he shared with his beloved wife of 61 years Phyllis Ann (Phifer) King, she survives him. Richard was born December 19, 1939 to Richard Haworth King Sr. and Gwendolyn (Montgomery) King in Wichita, Kansas. Richard graduated from North High School and obtained his undergraduate degree from Friends University. He also obtained two graduate degrees, one from Friends University and the other from Wichita State University. After graduation, Richard taught at Pan American University in Edinburg, Texas before returning to Wichita. Richard had a long-standing career as a High School English educator in the Wichita Public School district. Richard greatly enjoyed both music and literature. He established a great personal book collection; and played the French horn, the piano, and a number of other instruments. Richard was preceded in death by his parents; Richard Haworth King Sr. and Gwendolyn (Montgomery) King. Richard is survived by his wife, Phyllis Ann (Phifer) King; his son David King, and his wife Melanie of Olathe; two granddaughters, Sarah (King) McGill and her husband, Connor McGill; and Kirsten King. Graveside services will be 2:00 p.m., Friday, May 15, 2020 at the Walnut Hill Cemetery. Friends may call from 9:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Friday at the Livingston Funeral Home, Kingman. Memorials may be made with the Wichita Public Library.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store