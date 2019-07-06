Richard J. Gutierrez (1971 - 2019)
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
Gutierrez, Richard J. 79, passed away June 29, 2019. Funeral service will be held Monday, July 8 at 1:00 p.m. at DeVorss Flanagan-Hunt Mortuary. Richard worked as a machine parts inspector at the Pawnee Division for 35 years from July 22, 1971 - July 22, 2006 and retired from Cessna after 35 years. Preceded in death by his brothers, Bernie and Dean Gutierrez. He is survived by his daughters, Veronica Hilbrink, Cheryl Gutierrez and Michelle Gutierrez; siblings, Danny Gutierrez, Larry Gutierrez and Alice Boese; grandchildren, Danielle Calderon, Shrae Hilbrink, Bryan Jensen, Tawny Rodriquez, Adam Jones, Ashley Jones, Blake Jones; 14 great grandchildren; former spouse, Connie Schraeder.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 6, 2019
