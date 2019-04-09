Luke, Richard Jeffrey "Jeff" 58, GSI Environmental Engineer, passed away Friday, April, 5, 2019. Celebration of Life Service 11:00am, Friday, Covenant Presbyterian Church. Preceded in death by his mother, Barbara Luke; son, Gregory Schmidt; brother, Todd Luke and brother-in-law, Thomas Julian; Survivors include his wife of 27 years, Sondra; Father, Richard L. Luke; son, Ryan Schmidt; daughter, Yshaun Thomas; sisters, Tracy Julian and Meggan (Scott) Eilert; grandchildren, Ivy Martin and Ryzell Schmidt; 7 nieces and 1 nephew. Memorials to the R. Jeffrey Luke Memorial Fund, c/o Emprise Bank. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 9, 2019