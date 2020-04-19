Clover, Richard Joe owner 4 Leaf Toys, passed away on April 6, 2020 following a brief illness. Preceded by father Charles Clover. Richard was born in Ft. Mammoth, N.J. on January 23, 1959. He graduated from Southeast High in 1977 and moved to Texas to work in the oil industry. Returning to Wichita he worked in the appraisers office of Sedgwick County before starting his own company. He is survived by wife Karen Driskill, three step children and 7 step grandchildren, mother and stepfather Renate and Philip Huttig of Wichita, sister Lisa (Trond Bodin) Clover of Austin, TX. Two aunts, two uncles and five cousins in Germany also survive. Richard was a kind man with a big heart who will be remembered for his love of family, country and the numerous animals with whom he shared his life. Private family services pending. A celebration of life will be scheduled when gatherings are deemed safe and appropriate.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 19, 2020