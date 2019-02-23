PITTSBURG-Rivers, Richard Joe Jr. 65, passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019. He was born January 4, 1954 to Richard and Thelma (Fowler) Rivers in Wichita, KS. Richard liked watching old western movies, fishing, and attending rodeos. He enjoyed farm work and working with horses in his younger years. Richard always dreamed of having a farm with chickens and cows. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers-in-law, Gregg Barbour and David Pulsifer. Richard is survived by his siblings, Ron (Rita) Rivers, Sonia (William) Reagan, Terrilene (Cosmo) Espinoza, and Debra Barbour; nieces, Kandi Parsons, Stacia Webb, and Alyssa Able; and nephews, Jay Farris, William Reagan III, Ryan Rivers, and Tyler Rivers. Visitation: Monday, February 25, 2019, from 5 to 8 pm with family present between 5 & 6:30 pm. Funeral: 10 am, Tuesday, February 26, 2019, both at Smith Family Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Rd., Derby, KS 67037. Interment to follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Special Olympics of Kansas, 5280 Foxridge Dr., Mission, KS 66202. www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Joe Rivers Jr..
Smith Mortuary
1415 N. Rock Rd.
Derby, KS 67037
(316) 788-2828
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 23, 2019