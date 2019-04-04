WELLINGTON-LeJuerrne, Richard Joseph 68, passed away at his home in Augusta Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Celebration of life 2 - 4 p.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 1045 State St., Augusta, KS. Richard was the CEO of several businesses including Lamar Electro-Air and Halibrand. He is survived by: wife, Carol LeJuerrne; son, Richard "Rick" LeJuerrne, Jr. (Martha) of Topeka, KS; daughter, Shelly Anderson (Lance) of Wichita, KS; grandchildren, Bella, Caroline, and Joe LeJuerrne, Natalie, Josie, and Pierce Anderson; brother, Kenneth LeJuerrne (Jenny) of Wichita, KS; beloved dog, Scout. Preceded in death by: parents Joe and Rosie LeJuerrne; sister, Connie Jones. Memorials to Wellington Humane Society P.O. Box 494, Wellington, KS 67152.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 4, 2019