Richard Joseph Rademacher
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rademacher, Richard Joseph Born August 20, 1937, in Appleton, Wisconsin. Passed away on June 15, 2020, in Wichita, Kansas. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary, and youngest daughter Amy. He is survived by daughters, Ann Powell of Wichita, and Alicia Traffas of Mesa, Arizona, as well as 6 grandchildren, Whitney, Brittany, Taylor, Mackenzie, Kelsey and Hayden, and two great-grandchildren, Payton and Maddox. Richard was a veteran and served in the United States Army prior to pursuing dual Masters Degrees in Economics and Library Science. He served as Director of the Public Libraries in Salt Lake City, Utah, and Wichita, Kansas, retiring in 1999. He also taught a course in Economics at Emporia State University. Richard was an avid gardener, but his family was his true passion. He was warm, compassionate and generous, and he left a lasting impression on everyone he met. There will never be another like Richard. Richard will be honored with a celebration of life at a future date. Services in care of Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DOWNING & LAHEY MORTUARY EAST CHAPEL
6555 EAST CENTRAL
Wichita, KS 67206-1924
(316) 682-4553
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved