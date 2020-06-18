Rademacher, Richard Joseph Born August 20, 1937, in Appleton, Wisconsin. Passed away on June 15, 2020, in Wichita, Kansas. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary, and youngest daughter Amy. He is survived by daughters, Ann Powell of Wichita, and Alicia Traffas of Mesa, Arizona, as well as 6 grandchildren, Whitney, Brittany, Taylor, Mackenzie, Kelsey and Hayden, and two great-grandchildren, Payton and Maddox. Richard was a veteran and served in the United States Army prior to pursuing dual Masters Degrees in Economics and Library Science. He served as Director of the Public Libraries in Salt Lake City, Utah, and Wichita, Kansas, retiring in 1999. He also taught a course in Economics at Emporia State University. Richard was an avid gardener, but his family was his true passion. He was warm, compassionate and generous, and he left a lasting impression on everyone he met. There will never be another like Richard. Richard will be honored with a celebration of life at a future date. Services in care of Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 18, 2020.