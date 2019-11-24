Hewlett, Richard Julian June 25, 1945 - November 21, 2019. Richard was born in Wichita, Kansas to Julian B. and Leola M. Hewlett. Survived by wife of 29 years, Ethel M. (Ross) Hewlett: Children, Teresa Hewlett, Richard T. Hewlett, Tony (Tammy) Haas, Terri L. Gibb. Siblings: Gilbert Hewlett, Dave (Nancy) Hewlett, Rosie Egidy, Tommy (Jacque) Hewlett, Madeline Hewlett, Nickie Hewlett, Danny (Evelyn) Hewlett, Nanny Parker and Annabelle Vinduska. Three Grandchildren: Josh M. Pentland, Amber A. Kennedy. and Justin T. Gibb. Two Great Grandchildren: Kaydence J. Pentland and Amelie A. Hewlett. Memorial Contributions to: Harry Hines Hospice, St. Francis Hospital in Wichita, Kansas.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Nov. 24, 2019