Blide, Richard K. "Dick" 86, loving husband, father, and papa, died Saturday, March 9, 2019. Funeral Service will be at 11:00 am, Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Preceded in death by his wife, Wilma Lavon Blide; son, Russell Blide; brother, Keith Blide; sister-in-law, DorothyWyatt; brother-in-law, Ralph Wyatt, Jr.; nephew, Jonny Harris. Survived by his daughter, Jeanette (Angie Bybee) Blide of Wichita, KS; granddaughter, Shelby Blide; sister-in-law, Lucille Blide of St. John, KS; brother, Clyde Blide of Downs, KS; friend, Paul Babich of Wichita; nieces and nephews, Terry (Lisa) Blide of Hays, KS, Bryon (Mary) Blide of Larned, KS, Linda (Greg) Fisher of St. John, KS, Claudia (Bill) Berkley of Downs, KS, Carla of Red Cloud, NE, Jim (Patty) Harris of Wichita, Paul Wyatt, Scott Wyatt, of Overland Park, KS, Jimmy (Kristina) Harris, Liam Harris, both of Olathe, KS; many great-nieces and nephews. A memorial has been established with: Parkinson's Association of the Plains, P.O. Box 771269, Wichita, KS 67277. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 13, 2019