Troell, Richard Karney 96, passed away on May 10, 2019. He was born in Pilgrim, Texas in 1922 to parents Richard and Elsie Troell and graduated high school in Gonzales, Texas. Richard volunteered for the Army Air Corps after Pearl Harbor and proudly served in World War II. After working on the planes he knew and loved so well, he earned his pilot's license in his fifties. Richard could fix anything. He took his time and did things well. He enjoyed fishing and gardening and tinkering with his tools. Richard will be most missed by the love of his life, his wife of 74 and a half years, Norma Troell. He is also survived by his son, Richard S. (Susan) Troell; daughter, Tamara (John) Welter; grandchildren, Stephen (Jocelyn) Troell, Elisabeth Williams, Christina Troell, Sarah (Micah) Sellew, Jo (Nathan) Winn, and Brian (Tori) Welter, Olivia Welter; and great-grandchildren, Abigail, Katelyn, Alexandria, Jackson, Emma, Luke, Aliyah, Eden, Ezekiel, Owen, Avery, Natalie, and Gavin. Visitation will be held 6-8 p.m. on Monday, May 13, 2019, at Resthaven Mortuary. Funeral service is 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at Antioch Christian Church. Memorials may be given to Antioch Christian Church, 3741 W. 15th St. N., Wichita, KS 67203.



