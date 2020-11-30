1/1
Richard Krase
1928 - 2020
Richard Krase
December 14, 1928 - November 27, 2020
Cheney, Kansas - Richard Carl Krase, 91, Cheney, KS passed away on November 27, 2020 in Attica, KS. He was born on December 14, 1928 to the late Carl and Sylvia Krase. On July 28, 1956 he married Nadine Stover in Birch Tree, MO. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife and a sister Pauline Fearey. He is survived by his son David and Jill Krase; daughters Betty and Ron Cooper, Carla Krase; grandson Blake Krase; sister Belva Shelton. Due to COVID-19 there will be a graveside service on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 1:00 pm (casket will be open from 12:45 - 1:00pm) at Mt Pleasant Cemetery, Norwich, KS. Memorial established with Attica Long Term Care, Attica, KS or The Masonic Lodge.


Published in Wichita Eagle from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
