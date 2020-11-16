1/1
Richard L. "Dick" Adkisson
1931 - 2020
Richard " Dick" L. Adkisson
May 12, 1931 - November 13, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Richard passed away on November 13 at the age of 89. Richard was born in Wichita to Myron and Irene Adkisson and lived there his entire life. He worked as the WSU bookstore manager and a Butler Paper salesman. He graduated from Wichita North High School and Wichita State University where he played on the golf team for three years, sang in the A Cappella Choir and was a member of the WSU lettermen's club. Richard proudly served in the US Navy during the Korean War. Richard is survived by his wife Cheryl, brother L. Dean Adkisson, children Don (Joan) Adkisson, Lynn Staudt, and Mike (Sherri) Huckleberry, six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He was beloved by his family and never met a stranger. A memorial service for the immediate family will be held at Westwood Presbyterian Church. A celebration of life for Richard will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established with the Richard Adkisson Men's Golf Scholarship, c/o The WSU Foundation, 1845 Fairmount Box 2, Wichita, KS 67260 and Westwood Presbyterian Church, 8007 W. Maple, Wichita, KS 67209. Arrangements are through Downing and Lahey Mortuary. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com

Published in Wichita Eagle from Nov. 16 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
DOWNING & LAHEY WEST MORTUARY
10515 W. Maple
Wichita, KS 67209
(316) 773-4553
November 15, 2020
Fair winds and following seas sailor.
"Boatswain... Standby to pipe the side... Shipmate's going Ashore..."

Thank you Richard for your service to this nation. U.S. Navy, Korean War.
Harry Simpson
November 15, 2020
Uncle Richard will always hold a special place in my heart. His quick wit will be missed.
Kathy Torske
