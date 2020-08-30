CONWAY SPRINGS-Ziegler, Richard L. "Dick" 76, retired US Air Force Major, died Thursday, August 27, 2020. Private Graveside Service Survivors: wife Gwen (King) Ziegler of Conway Springs; son Richard Pesut (Jean) of Stanton, KY; daughter Laura Layland (Tamil) of Wichita; step-sons Ben Forrest (Cortney), Collin Forrest (Shelby), Zach Forrest, Josh Forrest (Christelle) all of Conway Springs; brother Tom Ziegler (Deb) of Mineral Bluff, GA; 12 grandchildren; one great grand-daughter. Memorial to Hope In The Valley Equine Rescue. Ebersole Mortuary, Conway Springs.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Aug. 30, 2020.