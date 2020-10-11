Richard Langholz, Sr.
January 6, 1930 - October 8, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Richard H. Langholz, Sr., 90, retired Boeing Finance Manager, dedicated Christian, loved and respected family man and purveyor of endless jokes, passed away Thursday, Oct. 8. He was born January 06, 1930 in Hays, KS to Herman and Eva (Boxberger) Langholz. He grew up in Russell, KS before attending the University of Kansas. Richard was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife Carolyne, second wife Claudette, and his granddaughter Katie Marie Amburgey. Survivors include his children, Richard Langholz, Jr. (Kim), Janice Langholz (Neal Eidemiller), Laura Amburgey (Jeff), Julie Prather (Jon), Alice Graddy (David), Bill Langholz (Michael), Ward Berry (Shanda), and Sarah Bonar (Warren); sisters, Ruth Nelson and Arlene Elliott as well as 12 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at First Evangelical Free Church, 1825 N. Woodlawn, at 1:30 pm, Saturday, Oct. 17. Memorials to: First Evangelical Free Church Youth Dept.
. Services by Cozine Memorial Group-Broadway Mortuary.