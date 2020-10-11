1/1
Richard Langholz Sr.
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Langholz, Sr.
January 6, 1930 - October 8, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Richard H. Langholz, Sr., 90, retired Boeing Finance Manager, dedicated Christian, loved and respected family man and purveyor of endless jokes, passed away Thursday, Oct. 8. He was born January 06, 1930 in Hays, KS to Herman and Eva (Boxberger) Langholz. He grew up in Russell, KS before attending the University of Kansas. Richard was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife Carolyne, second wife Claudette, and his granddaughter Katie Marie Amburgey. Survivors include his children, Richard Langholz, Jr. (Kim), Janice Langholz (Neal Eidemiller), Laura Amburgey (Jeff), Julie Prather (Jon), Alice Graddy (David), Bill Langholz (Michael), Ward Berry (Shanda), and Sarah Bonar (Warren); sisters, Ruth Nelson and Arlene Elliott as well as 12 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at First Evangelical Free Church, 1825 N. Woodlawn, at 1:30 pm, Saturday, Oct. 17. Memorials to: First Evangelical Free Church Youth Dept. Share condolences and view Tribute Video at www.cozine.com. Services by Cozine Memorial Group-Broadway Mortuary.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Celebration of Life
01:30 PM
First Evangelical Free Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Broadway Mortuary - Cozine Memorial Group
1147 South Broadway Street
Wichita, KS 67211
(316) 262-3435
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved