ROSE HILL-Debbrecht, Richard Lee "Rick" age 72, retired lineman, passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019. No visitation. Memorial service 10 am Saturday, October 12, Smith Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Rd., Derby. Rick was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Margaret Debbrecht; son, Kenny Debbrecht; stepson, Mike Webb. Survivors include his wife, Merry; daughter, Sherri Debbrecht; stepsons, Monte Webb (Amy), Matthew Webb (Lori); stepdaughter, Merry James; sisters, Janet Cruz (Felix), Mary Brown (Steve), Kathy Watts, (Cecil); 7 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. A memorial has been established with the , 1861 N Rock Rd #380, Wichita, KS 67206. View tributes at smithfamilymortuaries.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 9, 2019