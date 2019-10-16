Dickson, Richard Lee age 71, Attorney at law, passed away peacefully in his sleep at home on Sunday, October 13, 2019. Visitation: October, 22, 5 - 7 p.m. Funeral service: October 23, 10 a.m., both at Lakeview Funeral Home, 12100 E. 13th St. N. Wichita, KS. Richard is preceded in death by his father, James Darwin Dickson and his mother, Fanchion P. Pitman. Survivors include his daughter, Amanda Lea Dickson; son, Brian James Dickson; daughter-in-law, Lessie Vermillion-Dickson; brothers, John Dee Dickson and James Darwin Dickson; and grandchildren, Diego André Dickson, Jin Kai Dickson, and Lily Ann Dickson.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 16, 2019