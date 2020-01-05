Rietcheck, Richard Leo 88, professional photographer, of Richard Rietcheck Photography, KG&E retiree, Korean War veteran, and loving father, died December 28, 2019 in Wichita. Funeral Mass at All Saints Catholic Church, 11 am, Friday, Jan, 10, 2020. Proceeded in death by his parents, Frank and Josephine, brother James of Grinnell KS. Survived by his wife, Judith; children Becky Goscha of Omaha, NE; Randy (Patti) Rietcheck of Colorado Springs, CO; Cindy Beuke of Frisco, TX; Patty (Paul) Karr of Manhattan, KS: stepdaughter Jenna James of Wichita, KS; 10 grandchildren, 2 step grandchildren, and 1 great grandson. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to All Saints Catholic Church. Downing and Lahey East Mortuary. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 5, 2020