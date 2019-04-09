DERBY-Grover, Richard Loyd "Dick" 83, passed away peacefully at his home April 6, 2019. Visitation: Smith Mortuary, Derby, Ks. with family present 6-8pm Tuesday, April 9 with Services at 10am, Wednesday, April 10 at Derby Woodlawn United Methodist Church. Survivors: Wife of 62 years Darlene, son David (Tammy) Grover, Warrensburg, MO: Daughters Nancy Strader, Wellington, Ks., Diann (Duane) Dawson, Wichita, Ks., and Donna (Rusty) Slusser, Cheney, Ks. He will be missed by grandchildren and great-grandchildren and many friends. He was preceded in death by parents, 4 siblings and spouses, son-in-law Jim Strader and granddaughter Emily Slusser.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 9, 2019