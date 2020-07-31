1/1
Richard Loyd "Dick" Mullen
Mullen, Richard Loyd "Dick" 92, retired Beech Aircraft contract manager, died Friday, July 24th, 2020. Memorial service will be at a later date. He was born in Wichita, Kansas December 21st, 1927 to Don Mullen and Martha (Grigsby) Mullen. Preceded in death by daughter Janet Mullen, brothers Don (Jim) Mullen and Earl Mullen, sisters Ida Mullen (Sidles), Beulah (Boots) Mullen, Ruth (Snooky) Mullen, and Marguerite Mullen (Romine). Survived by Joan Mullen (Norton) wife of 66 years, brother P.R. "Bob" Mullen, son Richard Mullen, grandchildren Carter Mullen, Madison Mullen, Casey Clampitt (Kyle), and two great-grandchildren Tom and Lucy. Dick was a letterman (11) at East High in 3 sports, football, basketball, and Track (earning 13 medals) 1944-46. He then went on to play basketball at Wichita University (WSU) in 1947 for two years before serving in the Army in the Korean War and returning to Graduate in 1952. He played semi-pro basketball (Vickers), was on a national volley ball team, and was an avid golfer with a single digit handicap for over 40 years.

Published in Wichita Eagle on Jul. 31, 2020.
