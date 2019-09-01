DERBY-Bade, Richard M. age 92, WWII Army Veteran and retail manager, passed away Friday, August 30, 2019. Visitation 4-8 p.m., Family Greeting from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, September 3 at Smith Mortuary, Derby 1415 N. Rock Rd; Rosary 10:30 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. both Wednesday, September 4 at St Mary Catholic Church 2300 E Meadowlark Derby, Kansas 67037. He is preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Frances Bade; son, Christopher Bade; son-in-law, Russell Tucker; sister, Francis Whitehouse. Richard is survived by his wife of 65 yrs, Roseann, children, Ed (Barbara) Bade, Jim (Susie) Bade, Sandy Bade, Connie Tucker, Allison (David) Lesley; 18 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren; loving extended family. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is with the St. Mary Catholic Parish Church Building Fund. www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 1, 2019