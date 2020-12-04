Richard Maninger

December 4, 1941 - November 27, 2020

Bel Aire, Kansas - Richard Kent Maninger, 78, passed away peacefully at home on November 27, 2020. Born in Anthony, KS on December 4, 1941 to John R. (Dick) and Naomi W. (Apperson) Maninger. He graduated from East High School in Wichita, KS and attended Wichita State University.

He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Jackie (Seyb,) daughter, Leslie (Thaaron) Spengler, son, Scott, as well as six grandchildren. In addition, he leaves behind two sisters, Nancy (Tom) Goodson, and Sheryl (Wayne) Stanley. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Bruce Maninger, and sister, Sue Britt.

Richard built a career in the aviation industry and volunteered his time as a scout leader, soccer coach, church youth leader, and Sunday School teacher. In his spare time he was an avid fisherman, loved to grill for his family and friends, and play games or visit the Sedgwick County Zoo with his grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Sedgwick County Zoo or Calvary United Methodist Church.





