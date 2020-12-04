1/1
Richard Maninger
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Maninger
December 4, 1941 - November 27, 2020
Bel Aire, Kansas - Richard Kent Maninger, 78, passed away peacefully at home on November 27, 2020. Born in Anthony, KS on December 4, 1941 to John R. (Dick) and Naomi W. (Apperson) Maninger. He graduated from East High School in Wichita, KS and attended Wichita State University.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Jackie (Seyb,) daughter, Leslie (Thaaron) Spengler, son, Scott, as well as six grandchildren. In addition, he leaves behind two sisters, Nancy (Tom) Goodson, and Sheryl (Wayne) Stanley. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Bruce Maninger, and sister, Sue Britt.
Richard built a career in the aviation industry and volunteered his time as a scout leader, soccer coach, church youth leader, and Sunday School teacher. In his spare time he was an avid fisherman, loved to grill for his family and friends, and play games or visit the Sedgwick County Zoo with his grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Sedgwick County Zoo or Calvary United Methodist Church.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baker Funeral Home - Valley Center - Valley Center
100 S. CEDAR
Valley Center, KS 67147
316-755-2731
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
December 3, 2020
Remember Richard when I was young. We are cousins. His mom was my Aunt. Spent a lot of time at there house when I was young. Richard was in High School. I want to thank Richard for a Christmas card he sent me a few years ago. Prayers and hugs for all
Love Jan Forney-Harrington
JAN Forney-Harrington
Family
December 3, 2020
My message was supposed to read:
Beautifully written for a beautiful person and brother. Thank you Jackie, Scott, and Leslie as I know you all worked on this.
Sheryl Maninger Stanley
Sister
December 3, 2020
So very sorry for your loss. Sincere condolences. The Ron Maninger Family
Jane Maninger
Family
December 3, 2020
Beautifully written for a beautiful person and brother. Thank you Jackie, S Stanley
Sister
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved