NEWTON-McGlachlin, Richard (Dick) passed away on March 5, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Dick is survived by Margie (Findley), his wife of 64 years and his four children; Steve (Penny) McGlachlin of Turon, KS, Sheryl (Bruce) McCandless of Billings, MT, Lori (Bruce) Jolliff of Newton, KS and Brad (Janine) McGlachlin of Wichita, KS. He was blessed with 11 grandchildren; and; five great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his two sisters, Wyanetta (Jake) Evans and Janice (Al) Born. Dick was raised on a farm south of Newton. He married Margie, his high school sweetheart, in 1954, a year after graduating from Newton High School. He and Margie lived on the farm on which he was raised until 1973 and relocated to another farm where they lived until 1987. Dick and Margie obtained their real estate sales licenses in 1979 and he remained in that business for 36 years, working as a sales agent in two local real estate firms and as owner/broker of McGlachlin Realty beginning in 2003. Dick was a gentle and kind person, always willing to lend a hand to those in need and will be greatly missed by family and friends. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 P.M., Friday (March 8, 2019) at the Salem United Methodist Church in Newton. The family will receive friends between 6:30 P.M. and 8:00 P.M, Thursday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Salem United Methodist Church or Good Shepherd Hospice and sent to Broadway Funeral Home, 120 E. Broadway, Newton, Ks. 67114.

