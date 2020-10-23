Dick was a good friend and neighbor. He used to get a kick out of Jackie and I when we would have our marathon gab sessions, wandering in to the living room to join in off & on. Mitch & I really enjoyed talking about world events in light of Bible prophecy with them. We always had a great time getting together with them to play cards – Dick always wanted the men against the women. I will miss hearing him doing his woodwork in the garage and seeing him on his riding mower. I know that he was lonely after Jackie went on ahead and he was so thankful to have his kids and grandchildren, he counted it a huge blessing. When I would call, text or walk over to check in, he would always say “Checking in on the old guy, huh?” It never felt like that though. Jackie & Dick were the first people we met when we moved into the neighborhood 26 1/2 years ago and it just won’t be the same around here without them. It was a blessing to know them here and since they are our siblings in Christ, it will be a double blessing to see them again one day with our Lord Jesus Christ.

Sue Davis

Friend