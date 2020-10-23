Richard Palmer
January 14, 1945 - October 19, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Richard "Dick" W. Palmer, father, grandfather, and brother was called to his heavenly home at his residence on Oct. 19, 2020. He was born on Jan. 14, 1945 in Phoenix, AZ, the son of Sterling and Frances (Heitmeyer) Palmer. He served in the US Air Force 1967 to 1971 and received his bachelor's degree from Wichita State. He worked as a procurement agent for Boeing/Spirit for 37 years and retired in 2009. He married Jackie Boyd in 1968 in Derby, KS and spent the next 50 years together until Jackie died in 2019.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents, wife Jackie Palmer and grandson Scott Fulton Jr. (Scottie).
He is survived by his children Christy Fulton (Scott) of Wichita and Michael Palmer (Brandie) of Haysville, his grandchildren Andrew Fulton (Wichita), Nathan Palmer and Emily Palmer (Haysville), brother-in-law Daniel Boyd, brother Ray Palmer and sister Janet Dalton, and Aunt Jane Groff.
A memorial service will be held at 2 on Monday, October 26, 2020, at Smith Family Mortuary in Haysville.
Memorial contributions may be made to Children's Mercy Hospital for cancer patients, P.O.Box 219956, Kansas City, Missouri 64121.