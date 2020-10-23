1/1
Richard Palmer
1945 - 2020
Richard Palmer
January 14, 1945 - October 19, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Richard "Dick" W. Palmer, father, grandfather, and brother was called to his heavenly home at his residence on Oct. 19, 2020. He was born on Jan. 14, 1945 in Phoenix, AZ, the son of Sterling and Frances (Heitmeyer) Palmer. He served in the US Air Force 1967 to 1971 and received his bachelor's degree from Wichita State. He worked as a procurement agent for Boeing/Spirit for 37 years and retired in 2009. He married Jackie Boyd in 1968 in Derby, KS and spent the next 50 years together until Jackie died in 2019.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents, wife Jackie Palmer and grandson Scott Fulton Jr. (Scottie).
He is survived by his children Christy Fulton (Scott) of Wichita and Michael Palmer (Brandie) of Haysville, his grandchildren Andrew Fulton (Wichita), Nathan Palmer and Emily Palmer (Haysville), brother-in-law Daniel Boyd, brother Ray Palmer and sister Janet Dalton, and Aunt Jane Groff.
A memorial service will be held at 2 on Monday, October 26, 2020, at Smith Family Mortuary in Haysville.
Memorial contributions may be made to Children's Mercy Hospital for cancer patients, P.O.Box 219956, Kansas City, Missouri 64121.



Published in Wichita Eagle on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Smith Mortuary - Haysville Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Smith Mortuary - Haysville Chapel
7031 South Broadway
Haysville, KS 67060
(316) 522-7553
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
October 22, 2020
Rest Richard, until you hear at dawn,
the low, clear reveille of God.

Thank you for your service to this nation. U.S. Air Force.
Harry Simpson
October 22, 2020
Dick was a good friend and neighbor. He used to get a kick out of Jackie and I when we would have our marathon gab sessions, wandering in to the living room to join in off & on. Mitch & I really enjoyed talking about world events in light of Bible prophecy with them. We always had a great time getting together with them to play cards – Dick always wanted the men against the women. I will miss hearing him doing his woodwork in the garage and seeing him on his riding mower. I know that he was lonely after Jackie went on ahead and he was so thankful to have his kids and grandchildren, he counted it a huge blessing. When I would call, text or walk over to check in, he would always say “Checking in on the old guy, huh?” It never felt like that though. Jackie & Dick were the first people we met when we moved into the neighborhood 26 1/2 years ago and it just won’t be the same around here without them. It was a blessing to know them here and since they are our siblings in Christ, it will be a double blessing to see them again one day with our Lord Jesus Christ.
Sue Davis
Friend
