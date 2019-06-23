Richard Patterson (1942 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Patterson.
Service Information
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
1:30 PM
Tyler Road Southern Baptist Church
571 S Tyler Rd
Wichita, KS
View Map
Send Flowers
Notice
Send Flowers

Patterson, Richard 76, passed away on Thursday June 20, 2019. He was born July 24, 1942 in Wichita Ks, to Robert and Ethyl Creed Patterson. He served in the US Navy from 1962-1966 during the Vietnam War. Richard is survived by his wife, Carol Patterson of 26 years, a son Richard Patterson Jr and a daughter Sara Patterson both of Wichita, three step-children Greg (Ruth) Lehman of Stafford Ks, Randy Lehman of Wichita, Ks and Carie (Ronny) Lieurance of Wichita KS, 7 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Memorial service will be held Tuesday, June 25th at 1:30pm at Tyler Road Southern Baptist Church at 571 S Tyler Rd Wichita 67209.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 23, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.