Patterson, Richard 76, passed away on Thursday June 20, 2019. He was born July 24, 1942 in Wichita Ks, to Robert and Ethyl Creed Patterson. He served in the US Navy from 1962-1966 during the Vietnam War. Richard is survived by his wife, Carol Patterson of 26 years, a son Richard Patterson Jr and a daughter Sara Patterson both of Wichita, three step-children Greg (Ruth) Lehman of Stafford Ks, Randy Lehman of Wichita, Ks and Carie (Ronny) Lieurance of Wichita KS, 7 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Memorial service will be held Tuesday, June 25th at 1:30pm at Tyler Road Southern Baptist Church at 571 S Tyler Rd Wichita 67209.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 23, 2019