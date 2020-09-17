Richard Relph
April 13, 1956 - September 12, 2020
Bel Aire, KS - Richard William Relph, 64, born April 13, 1956, beloved Son, Husband, Father, Grandfather, Brother and Friend, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 12, 2020. Rosary at 7:00 pm, Friday, September 18, 2020, Church of the Resurrection. Funeral Mass at 10:00 am, Saturday, September 19, 2020, Church of the Magdalen. A graduate of Wichita Heights High School, he was a devout Catholic and worked 30+ years as a machinist for the Boeing modification group. Survivors include: wife, Lyly, Bel Aire; six children: Benjamin (Audra) Relph, Bel Aire; Jennifer (John) Riddel; Katie (Chase) Tipton; Christina (Nicholas) Kreutzer, all of Wichita; Michael Relph, Houston, TX; daughter Hwina Yu, Bel Aire; 16 grandchildren; parents, Roger and Patricia Relph, Bel Aire; two sisters, Trisha (Dan) Peters, Independence, MO; Mary Hope, Wichita; five brothers, Ron (Kelly) Relph, Waynesboro, MS; Bob (Beverly) Relph; Randy (Mary) Relph; Ray (Joan) Relph; Russ (Kathy) Relph, all of Wichita; 30 nieces and nephews. The family encourages friends and fellow parishioners of Richard to attend the services. Memorials have been established with Church of the Resurrection and Hirshberg Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research, care of Downing & Lahey - East Chapel. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com
