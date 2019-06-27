COLLEYVILLE, TX-Render, Richard went home to be with his Lord on June 22nd, surrounded by his family. He was 94 years old. he was born in Alva, OK to Francis and Elsie Render. He grew up in Panhandle, TX and entered the army in 1943. He was assigned to the 99th Infantry Division and stationed in Europe. He was captured during the Battle of the Bulge and remained a POW until the war's end. For his service, he was awarded the Bronze Star and Purple Heart. After the war, he graduated from law school, started a law firm in Wichita and practiced law for over 40 years. He had an insatiable curiosity, particularly in all things mechanical. He loved to tinker, had a passion for flying and built a replica P-51 fighter. He was a wonderful father and devoted husband, happily married for 69 1/2 years. Richard is survived by his wife, LaVerna (nickname Butch); son, Rick and daughters, Dana and Tracee; 6 grandchildren, Josh Render, Sarah Briggeman, Katie Bowden, John Blanchard, Dillon and Lake Duchesne; and 5 great-grandchildren, Keegan and Pete Briggeman, Brynn and Rayne Bowden and Emery Render. Richard will be interred in the Kansas Veterans Cemetery in Fort Riley, Kansas. Memorials in his name may be given either to the Gary Sinise Foundation, VNA Hospice of Texas, or First United Methodist in Colleyville, TX.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 27, 2019