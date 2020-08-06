1/
Richard "Rick" Riva
Riva, Richard "Rick" loving husband, father and grandfather passed away Monday, August 2nd at the age of 81. He is survived by his wife of 58 years Catherine; daughters Lita Brister of Baton Rouge, LA, Tana Riva of Burleson, TX; grandchildren Kylie Brister and Noah Hargrove. Rick was preceded in death by his parents Terziano Riva, Anita Riva; and twin sister Theresa Picard. Rick will be remembered for his love of family, friends, sharp mind and gentle soul. We will miss him dearly.

Published in Wichita Eagle on Aug. 6, 2020.
