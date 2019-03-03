Cruz, Richard Romaldo Sr. passed away on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019. Richard was born on May 7, 1935 to Angel and Concha (Casanova) Cruz in Wichita, Kansas. He owned and operated a tow truck service for 50 years. Memorial Service held Monday, March 4, 2019 at 1:00 pm,North West Christian Church, 10850 W. 21st St N., Wichita . Preceded in death by parents. Survived by wife of 63 years, Loreeta (Curtis) Cruz; children, Richard Jr. (Johanna) Cruz; Monty (Debbie) Cruz, Tonya (Mark) Handzo and Wade (Joyce) Cruz; siblings, Donald Cruz, Rosa Cruz, Eva (Jack) Shurtz and Joe (Ardis)Cruz; 13 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren. www.affinityallfaithsmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 3, 2019