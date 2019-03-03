Richard Romaldo Cruz Sr.

Cruz, Richard Romaldo Sr. passed away on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019. Richard was born on May 7, 1935 to Angel and Concha (Casanova) Cruz in Wichita, Kansas. He owned and operated a tow truck service for 50 years. Memorial Service held Monday, March 4, 2019 at 1:00 pm,North West Christian Church, 10850 W. 21st St N., Wichita . Preceded in death by parents. Survived by wife of 63 years, Loreeta (Curtis) Cruz; children, Richard Jr. (Johanna) Cruz; Monty (Debbie) Cruz, Tonya (Mark) Handzo and Wade (Joyce) Cruz; siblings, Donald Cruz, Rosa Cruz, Eva (Jack) Shurtz and Joe (Ardis)Cruz; 13 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren. www.affinityallfaithsmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 3, 2019
