Bratrude, Richard Steven 73, died December 20, 2019. Born July 27, 1946 in Alameda CA, Richard grew up in Minneapolis, MN, served in the army, then moved to Wichita in 1982 to care for his parents, Howard Bratrude and Elaine (Dresson) Bratrude, who preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife, Karen Farha-Bratrude; his brothers, Gary of Wichita and George of Alpine, WY; sisters, Patricia (McDonald), Kelseyville, CA and Susan Bratrude of Denver, CO; and many nieces and nephews. Richard worked as a machinist at KG&E, Foley Tractor, and the Boeing Co. Kindness and respect marked his character and his relations with others, and he was rich in friends, foremost among them his wife of 34 years, Karen, and his brother, Gary. He loved all his family, who will miss him dearly. Condolences may be sent to [email protected] In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Richard are suggested to Wichita Children's Home, 7271 E. 37 th St. N., Wichita, KS 67226. A memorial will follow at a later date.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 22, 2019