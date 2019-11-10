Guest Book View Sign Service Information Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services 4408 West Central Wichita , KS 67212 (316)-945-8108 Send Flowers Notice

Ivy, Richard T. 89, passed away at home on November 4, 2019, after battling several diseases for a number of years. Richard was born in Newton, KS, the son of Ray Ivy, Sr. And Merle (Forrest) Ivy, but shortly thereafter their home was in Wichita, Ks. He had one brother, Ray Ivy, Jr. He graduated from Wichita High School East in 1948 and attended WU for two years before joining the Navy, 1951-1955. He served on the USS Union AKA 106, making 5 round trips from the USA to Korea and Japan. After discharge from the Navy he returned to Wichita and soon met the love of his life, Carmen Wilson, from the Wilmore/Coldwater, KS area. They were married in 1956 and celebrated 63 years together. They have one daughter, Kim Ivy. Richard graduated from WU in 1959 with a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration. He was employed by KG&E for 33 years, the last 17 years as Director of Purchasing and Stores. Upon retirement, Richard and Carmen spent 23 years in Kimberling City, MO, enjoying the beauty of the Ozarks. They then returned to Wichita in 2015. He is survived by his wife, Carmen, and daughter, Kim, many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother. Services will be at 2:00 pm, Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Antioch Christian Church, 3741 W. 15th St., Wichita, Ks. 67203. Followed by interment at Resthaven Cemetery, 11800 W. Kellogg, in Wichita, Ks. 67212. Viewing begins one hour before service. A special thank you to Amedisys Hospice for their wonderful care and for handling everything in such a professional manner. Funeral services under the direction of Advantage Funeral and Cremations 4408 W. Central Wichita, Ks. 67212

