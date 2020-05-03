Norton, Richard Taylor "Dick" Retired MSgt, USAF, age 83, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020. Born September 25, 1936 in Newport Kentucky, Dick was a proud veteran having served in Korea and awarded the bronze star for heroic action while serving in Vietnam. Dick is preceded in death by his daughter, Susan Norton and is survived by his wife of 61 years, Betty; his sister, Annie Daniels; his daughters, Karen and Bud Shirly, Marilyn Barnett, Karla and Russ Selle; and his son, Charlie and Cherie Norton; his 11 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and 4 great-great-grandchildren. Dick loved country music, was an avid NASCAR fan and spent much of his time outdoors with family and friends. Visitation will be Wednesday, May 6, from 1-5 pm at Resthaven Mortuary. A private graveside will be held. Our family extends sincere gratitude to Premier Living by Warden and Home Health & Hospice of Kansas.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store