Richard Taylor "Dick" Norton
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norton, Richard Taylor "Dick" Retired MSgt, USAF, age 83, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020. Born September 25, 1936 in Newport Kentucky, Dick was a proud veteran having served in Korea and awarded the bronze star for heroic action while serving in Vietnam. Dick is preceded in death by his daughter, Susan Norton and is survived by his wife of 61 years, Betty; his sister, Annie Daniels; his daughters, Karen and Bud Shirly, Marilyn Barnett, Karla and Russ Selle; and his son, Charlie and Cherie Norton; his 11 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and 4 great-great-grandchildren. Dick loved country music, was an avid NASCAR fan and spent much of his time outdoors with family and friends. Visitation will be Wednesday, May 6, from 1-5 pm at Resthaven Mortuary. A private graveside will be held. Our family extends sincere gratitude to Premier Living by Warden and Home Health & Hospice of Kansas.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Mortuary
11800 West Highway 54
Wichita, KS 67209
3167222100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved