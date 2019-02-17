Richard W. Gilchrist

Gilchrist, Richard W. 70, passed away Friday, February 8, 2019. He is survived by his twin brother, James R. (Judith) Gilchrist; and sister, V. Jane Gilchrist (Charles Brown) of Wichita; daughter, Harmony E. (Michael) Furlong; and granddaughters, Josephine S. Furlong and Shea E. Furlong of Denver, Colorado; nephew, Jason R. Gilchrist; as well as life partner and friend, Peggy L. Gilchrist of Wichita. A celebration of life will occur in July 2019. "Unfolding always. Precious time runs there. Forever I go with it." -rwg
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 17, 2019
