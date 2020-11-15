Richard W. LundyMarch 4, 1935 - November 12, 2020Wichita, Kansas - Richard was born March 4, 1935 in Ellsworth, Kansas to Gwendolyn Schultz-Lundy and Marvin E Lundy. Richard was a barber for over 60 years in Wichita. Richard is survived by sons Kevin Lundy (Anne), Kendall Lundy (Janice), and Kent Lundy (Marti); grandsons Weston Lundy, Ashton Lundy, Joshua Lundy and Nathan Lundy. Richard was preceded in death by his parents; son Kenneth Lundy and daughter Kathleen Lundy; and brothers Duane Lundy and Keith Lundy. A graveside service for Richard will be held Monday, November 16, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Lakeview Cemetery, 12100 E 13Th St N, Wichita, Kansas 67206.