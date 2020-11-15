1/1
Richard W. Lundy
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard W. Lundy
March 4, 1935 - November 12, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Richard was born March 4, 1935 in Ellsworth, Kansas to Gwendolyn Schultz-Lundy and Marvin E Lundy. Richard was a barber for over 60 years in Wichita. Richard is survived by sons Kevin Lundy (Anne), Kendall Lundy (Janice), and Kent Lundy (Marti); grandsons Weston Lundy, Ashton Lundy, Joshua Lundy and Nathan Lundy. Richard was preceded in death by his parents; son Kenneth Lundy and daughter Kathleen Lundy; and brothers Duane Lundy and Keith Lundy. A graveside service for Richard will be held Monday, November 16, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Lakeview Cemetery, 12100 E 13Th St N, Wichita, Kansas 67206.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Lakeview Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lakeview Funeral Home
12100 E 13TH ST N
Wichita, KS 67206
3166848200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved