Masters, Richard W. 91, died Sunday, April 12, 2020. Richard was a USAF Chief Master Sergeant (Ret.) and Bronze Star, Meritorious Service, and Air Force Commendation Medal recipient serving from 1952-1980. His duty titles included: munitions technician, in-flight refueling operator/instructor for three aircraft (KB-29, KC-97, and KC-135), and HQ Strategic Air Command Munitions Superintendent serving as the senior enlisted member in the Directorate of Munitions. Richard retired with 5,000 flying hours, 3,700 of which were in the KC-135, involvement in the Korean and Vietnam wars, and aided in the creation of the CMSgt Wilbur R. Barrentine Memorial Munitions Loading Trophy. No service to be held. Preceded in death by his wife, Patricia M. Masters; parents, Oron and Lorna Masters. Survived by his daughter, Lisa Schlegel; son, Ed Colwell; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - West Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 16, 2020