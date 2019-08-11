Zimmerman, Richard W. 74, Milling Industry Production Manager, died Tuesday, August 6, 2019. Funeral Service will be at 11:00 am, Monday, August 12, 2019, at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Graveside Service will follow at 12:30 pm at Whitewater Cemetery, Whitewater, KS. Preceded in death by his parents, Theodore and Kathryn Zimmerman. Survived by his wife, Marilyn Kay Zimmerman; sons, John (Melanie) Zimmerman of Shawnee, KS, Trent Zimmerman of Wichita; grandchildren, Konner, Kenzie, and Hallie; brother, Tom (Barbara) Zimmerman of Flat Rock, NC. A memorial has been established with: , Central & Western Kansas, 1820 E. Douglas Ave., Wichita, KS 67214. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 11, 2019