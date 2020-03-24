Richard William "Dick" Dennis

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard William "Dick" Dennis.
Service Information
Smith Mortuary
1415 N. Rock Rd.
Derby, KS
67037
(316)-788-2828
Notice
Send Flowers

DERBY-Dennis, Richard William "Dick" 79, died Saturday, March 21, 2020. Private Family Graveside Service will be held at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. A Celebration of Dick's life will be scheduled and announced at a later date. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Ethel Dennis; first wife, Darlene Dennis; grandchild, Jacob Dennis; brothers, David and Glenn Dennis. Richard is survived by his wife, Dana; two daughters, Regina (Michael) Krob and Julia Holder; son, Galen (Pat) Dennis; stepdaughter, Bryanna (Samuel) Oliver-Palmquist; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. A memorial has been established with Midian Shrine Plane of Mercy, 130 N Topeka, Wichita, KS 67202.
logo
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 24, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details