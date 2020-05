Or Copy this URL to Share

Sanders, Richard William 71, passed away April 22, 2020 in Derby, Ks. He was born August 30, 1948 in Wichita, to Donald Richard and Hazel Jeanne Hendrixson Sanders. He attended Wichita West High School and Friends University. He had been the activities director at Larksfield Place for several years. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister Donna Jean Restel. No services planned at this time. Arrangements are by Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, Newton.



